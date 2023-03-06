Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the quarter. Waters comprises approximately 0.6% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,750,974,000 after purchasing an additional 73,839 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Waters by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after purchasing an additional 171,541 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

NYSE:WAT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $326.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,123. The business’s 50-day moving average is $333.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.85 million. Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. Waters’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

