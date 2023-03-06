Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Position Increased by Prospect Capital Advisors LLC

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Watsco makes up approximately 4.2% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Watsco worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 1.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Watsco by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Watsco by 6.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $315.45. The stock had a trading volume of 12,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,854. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.68 and a twelve month high of $343.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.93.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.67.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

