Wells Fargo & Company Trims Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Target Price to $11.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IOVA. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $7.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.24. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,422.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 46,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

