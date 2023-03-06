West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Quantamental Technologies LLC

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 308.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services comprises about 0.7% of Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,090,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,990,938,000 after purchasing an additional 34,875 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $616,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,236,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,585,000 after purchasing an additional 134,020 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.25.

WST stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $328.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,517. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.90. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $424.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $708.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.16 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 26.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

