Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Shares Bought by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) by 807.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,957 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 367.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of EMD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,755. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $10.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.