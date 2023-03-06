Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,208,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,119,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.3 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $122.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $176.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.01 and its 200-day moving average is $127.65.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.88.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

