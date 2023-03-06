WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 919,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 138,749 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of dividend-paying emerging-market stocks with growth characteristics. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DGRE was launched on Aug 1, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

