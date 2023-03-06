Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 8th

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

LON:WDS opened at GBX 2,080 ($25.10) on Monday. Woodside Energy Group has a one year low of GBX 1,655 ($19.97) and a one year high of GBX 2,274 ($27.44).

