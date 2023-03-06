ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 6.3% This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. ZClassic has a total market cap of $376,441.05 and approximately $19.90 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00170643 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00069522 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00048280 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001572 BTC.

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

