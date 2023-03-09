118,740 Shares in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 118,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,875,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of Procore Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 330.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $1,135,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,632,894 shares in the company, valued at $170,419,057.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 54,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $3,493,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,611,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $1,135,222.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,632,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,419,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,541 shares of company stock worth $9,104,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of PCOR opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 0.62. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCOR. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.