1eco Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $30.70 Million (1ECO)

1eco (1ECO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 9th. 1eco has a market capitalization of $30.70 million and approximately $546.72 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 1eco has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1eco token can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00427425 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,883.91 or 0.28891144 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About 1eco

1eco’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,844,786 tokens. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1eco is medium.com/@1eco. 1eco’s official website is www.1eco.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.

1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

Buying and Selling 1eco

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1eco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1eco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

