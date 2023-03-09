ABCMETA (META) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $4.68 million and approximately $4,079.75 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00004524 USD and is up 2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $4,708.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars.

