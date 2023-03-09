Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Trading Down 1.7%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.89. 682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 26,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Acreage from $1.28 to $1.44 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
Acreage Trading Down 7.0 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.12.
About Acreage
Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
