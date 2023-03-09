Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) were down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.29. Approximately 9,845,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 19,829,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFRM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Affirm from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Get Affirm alerts:

Affirm Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21.

Insider Activity at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $288,865.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,714.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock valued at $668,315. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 8.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Affirm by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Affirm by 21.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 159.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 48.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.