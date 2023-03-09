Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0681 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of ERC stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $10.66.
Institutional Trading of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.