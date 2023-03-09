Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0681 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ERC stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.27 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

