Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.22

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.22 and traded as high as $8.31. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 73,906 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $239.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 23.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 9.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

