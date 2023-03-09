Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.22

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.22 and traded as high as $8.31. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 73,906 shares traded.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.
Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Down 3.3 %
The company has a market capitalization of $239.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23.
Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.
