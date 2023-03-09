Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.98

Shares of Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.98 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 43.80 ($0.53). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.52), with a volume of 293,491 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £30.82 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 36.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Altitude Group plc owns and develops the technology solutions and services in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

