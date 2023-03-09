Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.38

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.29.

AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.

