Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.38

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.38 and last traded at $34.38, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Amada Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.29.
About Amada
AMADA Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sale, leasing, repair, maintenance, checking, and inspection of metal working machinery and tools. It operates through the following business divisions: Sheet Metal Fabrication Machine, Metal Cutting Machine, Machine Tools, Stamping Press, Precision Welding Machine and Others.
