Analysts Offer Predictions for Eliem Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eliem Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share.
Eliem Therapeutics Stock Performance
ELYM stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. Eliem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.53.
About Eliem Therapeutics
Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.
