Analysts Offer Predictions for Eliem Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.97) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eliem Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.60) per share.

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Performance

ELYM stock opened at $3.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. Eliem Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

About Eliem Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26,069 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eliem Therapeutics by 77.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 67,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eliem Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

