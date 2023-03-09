Analysts Set Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Target Price at $46.64

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Exelon has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Exelon by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Exelon by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

