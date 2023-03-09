Analysts Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Price Target at $150.68

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.68.
GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.
Global Payments Price Performance
GPN stock opened at $108.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $146.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.64.
Global Payments Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Global Payments
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $131,733,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after buying an additional 1,186,038 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,158,000 after buying an additional 1,136,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after buying an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.
About Global Payments
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
