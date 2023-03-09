Analysts Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Price Target at $150.68

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.68.

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN stock opened at $108.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $146.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.64.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $261,300,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $131,733,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 79.6% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,676,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,173,000 after buying an additional 1,186,038 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,158,000 after buying an additional 1,136,866 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after buying an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

