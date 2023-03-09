Analysts Set K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) PT at $28.14

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KPLUY. Citigroup upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($40.43) to €26.00 ($27.66) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($24.47) to €25.00 ($26.60) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of KPLUY stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $10.90.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.