Analysts Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Price Target at $97.78

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average is $93.02.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. RPM International had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

