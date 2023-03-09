Analysts Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) PT at $54.75

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96. Kroger has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kroger

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

