Analyzing Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) & Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH)

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) and Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yum China and Yoshiharu Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum China $9.57 billion 2.61 $442.00 million $1.05 56.86 Yoshiharu Global $6.54 million 3.90 -$1.63 million N/A N/A

Yum China has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum China 4.62% 6.09% 3.70% Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yum China and Yoshiharu Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum China 0 1 0 0 2.00 Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of Yum China shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Yum China shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yum China beats Yoshiharu Global on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service. The All Other segment includes Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii and JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, E-commerce business, and Lavazza. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

