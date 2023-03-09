Ardor (ARDR) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $85.65 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0857 or 0.00000397 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00071415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00049201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000939 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.