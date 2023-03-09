Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 1,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $148.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,149,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.02. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $152.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after purchasing an additional 770,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,367,000 after purchasing an additional 755,445 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after purchasing an additional 700,606 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

