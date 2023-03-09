Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 1,000 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Arista Networks Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of ANET stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $148.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,149,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.02. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $152.07. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.
ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.89.
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
