Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) VP Scott R. Hudson Sells 18,700 Shares

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total transaction of $3,565,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $188.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.68 and a 200-day moving average of $187.44. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.24 and a 1-year high of $202.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AJG shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Articles

