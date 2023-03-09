Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $49.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

About Asana

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 121,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 49,935 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

