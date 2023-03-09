Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASAN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Asana to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

About Asana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its stake in Asana by 152.1% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,901 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,873,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Asana by 46.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,307,000 after purchasing an additional 477,239 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Asana by 1,624.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,232,000 after purchasing an additional 476,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Asana by 66.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 448,379 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.