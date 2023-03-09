Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASAN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Asana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Asana to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.18.
Asana Stock Performance
ASAN opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. Asana has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $49.73. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana
About Asana
Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asana (ASAN)
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.