ASAP (NASDAQ:WTRH) Stock Price Up 13.5%

Shares of ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) rose 13.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 31,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,474,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $60.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASAP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ASAP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.51% of ASAP worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

ASAP, Inc operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its platform allows to order food, alcohol, convenience, grocery, flowers, auto parts, and others. The company's platform also facilitates access to third parties that provide payment processing solutions for restaurants and other merchants.

