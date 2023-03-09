ASD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.86 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $28.21 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00011315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00034716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00036031 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022754 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004863 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00222249 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,376.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04566396 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,025,373.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars.

