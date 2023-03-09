AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $96.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AstroNova by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 6.0% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

