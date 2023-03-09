AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $96.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.63 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $39.41 million during the quarter.
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
