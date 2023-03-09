Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:AN3PF) Announces Interim Dividend of $2.44

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:AN3PF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 2.441 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Stock Performance

