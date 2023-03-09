Avalanche Trading 9.6% Lower This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.73 billion and $244.05 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $14.53 or 0.00072222 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00055252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00023858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000958 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,348,934 coins and its circulating supply is 325,286,214 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

