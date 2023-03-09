Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Position Boosted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 331.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,047 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVY opened at $178.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.25.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

