AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Insider Graham Kitchen Acquires 12,000 Shares

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) insider Graham Kitchen acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of £199.72 ($240.16) per share, with a total value of £2,396,640 ($2,881,962.48).

Graham Kitchen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Graham Kitchen purchased 6,000 shares of AVI Global Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £11,940 ($14,357.86).

AVI Global Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON:AGT traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 198.40 ($2.39). 634,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,352. AVI Global Trust plc has a 52 week low of GBX 171.80 ($2.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 206.50 ($2.48). The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 198.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 191.08. The company has a market cap of £954.56 million, a PE ratio of -900.91 and a beta of 0.82.

AVI Global Trust Company Profile

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

