AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Sells $564,958.90 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $564,958.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,409,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,862,071.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
AvidXchange Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVDX opened at $9.00 on Thursday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 185.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.
About AvidXchange
AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.
