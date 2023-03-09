AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Sells $564,958.90 in Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $564,958.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,409,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,862,071.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVDX opened at $9.00 on Thursday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 185.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About AvidXchange

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

