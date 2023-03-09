Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avinger in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Avinger in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

