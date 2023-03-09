AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK) Trading Up 3.2%

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (NYSEARCA:SARK – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.57 and last traded at $43.39. Approximately 1,652,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,329,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Stock Up 4.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Stevard LLC bought a new stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $662,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000.

AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS Short Innovation Daily ETF (SARK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks to achieve -1x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

