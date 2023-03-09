Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 4.16 Per Share

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) per share on Monday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Bakkavor Group’s previous dividend of $2.77. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bakkavor Group Trading Down 1.5 %

LON BAKK opened at GBX 105.40 ($1.27) on Thursday. Bakkavor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 77.90 ($0.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 126.53 ($1.52). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 108.38 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of £610.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1,070.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Bakkavor Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAKK. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.38) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Wednesday.

About Bakkavor Group

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.