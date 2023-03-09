Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.
BLDP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.74.
Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.59. 2,355,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,272. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10.
Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.
