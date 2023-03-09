Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

BLDP has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.74.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.59. 2,355,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,272. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 13.65, a current ratio of 14.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

