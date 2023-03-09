Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYY. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Friday, January 13th. Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.84 on Thursday. Sysco has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after buying an additional 709,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,812,000 after acquiring an additional 448,790 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after acquiring an additional 608,222 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.