Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Bank7 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Bank7 has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Bank7 Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $28.38 on Thursday. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity at Bank7

Institutional Trading of Bank7

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 6,500 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $175,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,666,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 43.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Bank7 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 332,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Bank7 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Bank7 by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 38,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

