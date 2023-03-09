Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $215.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Barclays alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,825,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,760,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,456 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,834,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 31.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Stock Performance

Barclays Cuts Dividend

NYSE:BCS opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.39. Barclays has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.41%.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.