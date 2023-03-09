Barclays Trims AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Target Price to $11.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.95.

Shares of AVDX opened at $9.00 on Monday. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.11.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $564,958.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,409,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,862,071.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 156.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after buying an additional 1,678,743 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AvidXchange by 18.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,000,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

