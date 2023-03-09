Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 48,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,385. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $15.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Freno sold 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $62,210.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGH. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,169,000 after acquiring an additional 89,063 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

