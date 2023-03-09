Bart L. Zibrowski Sells 85,000 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYTGet Rating) major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 85,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $1,031,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,754,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,672,570.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $14.25 on Thursday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

SKYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the third quarter valued at $1,363,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $1,135,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 549.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 149,491 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 789,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after acquiring an additional 145,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

