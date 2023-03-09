Bart L. Zibrowski Sells 85,000 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 85,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $1,031,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,754,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,672,570.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
SkyWater Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $14.25 on Thursday. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SKYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
