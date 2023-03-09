Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $86.17

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $86.17 and traded as high as $104.01. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $104.01, with a volume of 116 shares traded.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.
