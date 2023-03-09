Benessere Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BENEU) Shares Down 0%

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU – Get Rating) fell 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.42 and last traded at $10.42. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.
Benessere Capital Acquisition Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58.
Benessere Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.
